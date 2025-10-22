Supreme Court annuls medal awarded by Peradeniya University

Supreme Court annuls medal awarded by Peradeniya University

October 22, 2025   08:24 am

The decision taken by the administration of the University of Peradeniya to present the “Professor E.O.E. Pereira” gold medal, awarded to the best student of the Faculty of Engineering in 2015, to A.H. A.D. Abeysekara, an advisor in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of the said university, has been annulled by the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Justice Janak de Silva, with the concurrence of Justices Sobitha Rajakaruna and Mahinda Samayawardena, delivered the judgment following the hearing of a fundamental rights petition filed by Kalpana Manawadu, a resident of Moratuwa and an engineering graduate of the university, Ada Derana reporter said. 

The bench has also ordered the university to prepare a formal system for awarding these gold medals in the future.

The petitioner claims that she submitted her application for the gold medal in question on 09 March 2016.

The petitioner claims that the administration later announced that the scoring system had been changed and she subsequently submitted her application again.

However, the petition states that the university administration decided to award the gold medal in question to A.H. A. D. Abeysekara, an advisor in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of the university. 

Announcing the verdict, the bench noted that it appears that a formal and transparent scoring system was not implemented in the process of awarding this gold medal.

The bench also stated that this action has violated the petitioner’s fundamental human right to equal treatment before the law.

Accordingly, the court ruled that the decision taken by the university administration to award the relevant medal to A.H.A.D. Abeysekara will be made null and void.

However, as the prescribed period has lapsed, no order will be issued to award the gold medal to the petitioner, the judgment further stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year (English)

Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year (English)

21 Ruhuna Uni. students arrested and remanded after violent clash injures six (English)

21 Ruhuna Uni. students arrested and remanded after violent clash injures six (English)

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

GovPay spot fine system rolled out in Southern Province (English)

GovPay spot fine system rolled out in Southern Province (English)