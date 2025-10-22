Peru declares 30-day state of emergency in Lima to tackle rising crime

October 22, 2025   08:45 am

Peru’s President Jose Jeri declared on Tuesday a 30-day state of emergency in the capital Lima and the neighboring province of Callao, saying the move was to battle rising crime.

The announcement follows protests last week that left one person dead and more than 100 injured.

Jeri said the measure, starting just after midnight and approved by the Council of Ministers, authorizes the deployment of the armed forces alongside the police to maintain public order. He did not provide further details.

“We are moving from defense to offense in the fight against crime, a fight that will allow us to regain peace, tranquility, and the trust of millions of Peruvians,” he said in a televised address.

Jeri was sworn in earlier this month following the ouster of former President Dina Boluarte. He unveiled a new cabinet last week, vowing to make tackling crime a top priority.

The president also faced his first major protest called by civil society groups and young people from the so-called Generation Z demanding measures against rising crime.

This is not the first time Peru has enacted a state of emergency to address security concerns. Although former President Boluarte imposed the same 30-day measure in March, analysts and security experts say repeated emergency declarations have done little to reduce crime.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

