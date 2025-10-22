Ayurvedic spa owners file petition seeking legalization of treatment centers

October 22, 2025   09:32 am

The Sri Lanka Spa Owners’ Association has filed a writ petition with the Court of Appeal seeking an order directing the Attorney General to take immediate steps to prepare a bill to legalize and regulate Ayurvedic massage treatment centers.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health, and the Commissioner General of Ayurveda have been named as respondents in the petition.

The petitioners state that the association consists of licensed Ayurvedic massage establishments (spas) and that each center operates under the supervision of a qualified Ayurvedic doctor and trained therapists.

The petition further notes that the issuance of licenses to operate such massage centers has been suspended since 2019, resulting in difficulties for the establishments to continue their operations without disruption.

It also claims that due to the suspension, police have from time to time raided and interfered with their centers, preventing them from freely engaging in their profession.

The petitioners further state that they have received information that the government is in the process of drafting a bill to regulate Ayurvedic massage establishments.

Accordingly, they have requested the Court of Appeal to issue an order directing the Attorney General to expedite the preparation of the relevant bill and present it to Parliament.

