Gold prices in Sri Lanka drop by Rs. 20,000 today

The price of gold in Sri Lanka has declined by around Rs. 60,000 in comparison to last Friday (17), while today (22) alone, the price of gold has decreased by around Rs. 20,000.

Accordingly, today’s price of a 22-carat gold sovereign at the Colombo Pettah gold market has decreased to Rs. 322,000, from Rs. 379,200 recorded Friday.

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 410,000 on Friday, has dropped to Rs. 350,000 today, according to traders at the Pettah gold market.