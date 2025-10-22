Weligama PS chairman dies after being shot inside his office

Weligama PS chairman dies after being shot inside his office

October 22, 2025   11:22 am

The Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, Lasantha Wickramasekara, also known as ‘Midigama Lasa,’ who was critically injured in a shooting incident this morning, has succumbed to his injuries while being admitted to the hospital, a short while ago.

The shooting had occurred while he was seated in his office at the Pradeshiya Sabha, when two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle opened fire at him.

It was revealed that the shooters had entered the Pradeshiya Sabha premises after claiming they had come to get a letter signed by the chairman.

The injured PS chairman succumbed to gunshot injuries while being admitted to the Matara General Hospital.

