10-hour water cut in several areas within Colombo District

October 22, 2025   12:28 pm

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced that a 10-hour water cut will be implemented in several areas within the Colombo District tomorrow (23).

Issuing a notice, the NWSDB stated that the water cut will take effect from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. tomorrow (23).

According to the Water Board, the water supply from the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant will be suspended due to an interruption in the electricity supply to the main Thulumuhuwa pumping station, which supplies water to the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant.

Accordingly, the water cut will affect the following areas:

Colombo 01–15, Battaramulla, Pelawatta, Hokandara, Koswatta, Thalawathugoda, Kotte, Rajagiriya, Mirihana, Madivela, Nugegoda, Nawala, Kolonnawa, IDH, Kotikawatta, Angoda, Wellampitiya, Orugodawatta, Maharagama, and Boralesgamuwa.

