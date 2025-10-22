Kehelbaddara Padmes illegally acquired assets worth Rs. 50M seized

October 22, 2025   12:38 pm

Illegally acquired assets valued at around Rs. 50 million, allegedly belonging to the notorious underworld figure ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who was recently arrested in Indonesia, have been seized by the Police Illegal Assets Investigation Division.

Accordingly, Investigations have revealed that Koralahage Pindinu Padmasiri Perera, also known as ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, had purchased several properties using proceeds from organized crime and drug trafficking. 

In order to prevent the sale, transfer, or disposal of these assets, a deactivation order has been issued for a period of seven days, effective from 22 October 2025, under Section 7(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 05 of 2006, as amended by Act No. 40 of 2011.

The properties identified as belonging to ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ are as follows:

  • A 20-perch land located behind a hotel with cabanas at No. 260/1, Madelgamuwa, Batapotha, Udugampola.
  • A partially finished building with six rooms situated within the same hotel premises at No. 260/1, Madelgamuwa, Batapotha, Udugampola.

 

The relevant facts concerning these properties have been reported to the High Court, and the order of decommissioning was executed in accordance with Sections 8(1) and 8(2) of the Act.

Accordingly, the properties linked to ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ were officially seized today (22).

