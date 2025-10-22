CCTV footage of gunmen involved in Weligama PS chairmans murder

CCTV footage of gunmen involved in Weligama PS chairmans murder

October 22, 2025   01:41 pm

CCTV camera footage showing the gunmen involved in the shooting of Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekera entering his office and fleeing the premises has been received by Ada Derana.

The Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, Lasantha Wickramasekara, also known as ‘Midigama Lasa,’ was shot and killed by an unidentified gunman this morning (22).

The shooting had occurred while the chairman was seated in his office located at the Pradeshiya Sabha.

It was revealed that the suspects had entered the Pradeshiya Sabha premises after claiming they had come to get a letter signed by the chairman.

Police said that a pistol had been used in the shooting and that four shots had been fired.

The shooter had then fled on a motorcycle along with the other suspect. 

The 38-year-old PS chairman, a resident of the Midigama area, had succumbed to gunshot injuries while being admitted to the Matara General Hospital.

