Parliament turns pink in support of breast cancer awareness

Members of Parliament and staff today (22) attended Parliament session dressed in pink or pink shaded attire to support the breast cancer awareness initiative.

Every year, the month of October is recognized globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also known as “Pink Month.” In support of this initiative, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Speaker of Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne were symbolically presented with awareness badges and wristbands at the Parliament complex to promote awareness of breast cancer.

At this event, organized by the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus, badges and wristbands were also presented to Deputy Chairperson of Committees Hemali Weerasekara, Chief Government Whip Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, and Chief Opposition Whip Gayantha Karunathilaka.

Furthermore, all Members of Parliament were given the opportunity to wear the symbolic badges and wristbands at the Member entrance of Parliament in support of raising awareness on breast cancer, according to a communique issued by the Department of Parliament Communication.

Additionally, in response to a request made by the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus, a special Debate at the Adjournment Time on the importance of breast cancer prevention is scheduled to be held today from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm in line with global awareness efforts.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, and according to the medical professionals who spoke during the event, around 15 new patients are diagnosed daily in Sri Lanka, with approximately 3 deaths per day due to the disease. They emphasized that early detection and treatment can lead to full recovery, and highlighted the importance of monthly self-examinations for women over the age of 20.

It was further stressed that responsibility for addressing this social health issue lies not only with women but also with men. Awareness programs have already begun at the school level, and various organizations have initiated programs under the theme “Pink Wednesday.”

In parallel with this Parliamentary programme, the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus has also formally informed the Secretary of the Ministry of Education in writing, requesting that all school principals take steps to raise awareness among students about this issue during the morning assembly in every school.