One dead, 10 injured after bus crashes into tree on Mannar-Medawachchiya road

October 22, 2025   01:55 pm

One person has died and 10 others have been injured and hospitalized in a tragic bus accident that occurred between 35Km Post and 36Km Post on the Mannar-Medawachchiya main road this morning (22).

Police said the accident occurred after the driver of a private bus traveling from Colombo to Mannar lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road and crash into a roadside tree.

The deceased has been identified as a 29-year-old resident of Murunkan, Asikulam.

Eight other males and two females who were traveling in the bus have sustained injuries and were admitted to the Mannar and Vavuniya hospitals, police stated. The driver of the bus is also among the injured persons receiving treatment.

The body of the deceased has been placed at the Chettikulam Hospital mortuary. 

Meanwhile, the Parayanalankulam Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

 

