Four police teams assigned to probe murder of Weligama PS Chairman

Four police teams assigned to probe murder of Weligama PS Chairman

October 22, 2025   02:05 pm

Four police teams have been assigned to investigate the murder of the Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, Lasantha Wickramasekara, earlier today (220, Police Media Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police, Attorney-at-Law F. U. Wootler said.

Speaking during the weekly cabinet media briefing at the Department of Government Information, ASP Wootler said based on the instructions of the Senior Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Southern Province, the four teams have now commenced investigations regarding the incident.

Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara also known as ‘Midigama Lasa,’ who was critically injured in a shooting incident this morning succumbed to his injuries while being admitted to the Matara General Hospital.

The shooting occurred while he was seated in his office at the Pradeshiya Sabha, when two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle opened fire at him.

It was revealed that the shooters had entered the Pradeshiya Sabha premises after claiming they had come to get a letter signed by the chairman.

Police said that a pistol firearm had been used in the shooting.

The 38-year-old PS chairman was a resident of Midigama.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year (English)

Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year (English)

21 Ruhuna Uni. students arrested and remanded after violent clash injures six (English)

21 Ruhuna Uni. students arrested and remanded after violent clash injures six (English)

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)