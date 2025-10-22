Four police teams assigned to probe murder of Weligama PS Chairman

Four police teams have been assigned to investigate the murder of the Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, Lasantha Wickramasekara, earlier today (220, Police Media Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police, Attorney-at-Law F. U. Wootler said.

Speaking during the weekly cabinet media briefing at the Department of Government Information, ASP Wootler said based on the instructions of the Senior Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Southern Province, the four teams have now commenced investigations regarding the incident.

Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara also known as ‘Midigama Lasa,’ who was critically injured in a shooting incident this morning succumbed to his injuries while being admitted to the Matara General Hospital.

The shooting occurred while he was seated in his office at the Pradeshiya Sabha, when two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle opened fire at him.

It was revealed that the shooters had entered the Pradeshiya Sabha premises after claiming they had come to get a letter signed by the chairman.

Police said that a pistol firearm had been used in the shooting.

The 38-year-old PS chairman was a resident of Midigama.