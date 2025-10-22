Govt to provide schoolchildren and Piriven students with vouchers to purchase shoes
October 22, 2025 03:29 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to provide vouchers to purchase a pair of shoes to selected schoolchildren, Piriven students and Seela Mathas for the year 2026.
The proposal has been presented under the welfare programme of the Ministry of Education.
Accordingly, the vouchers will be prepared by the Ministry of Education to be securely printed with a QR code number that can be scanned through a mobile phone software.
Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Prime Minister in her capacity as the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Professional Education.
Following students will be given the vouchers under the program:
- 644,000 of students who are in the schools less than 250 students across the island.
- 53,093 of students who are in the estate schools that have 251-500 students.
- 2,300 students in 30 schools for special needs.
- 30,000 selected lay / clergy students from Piriven