Govt to provide schoolchildren and Piriven students with vouchers to purchase shoes

Govt to provide schoolchildren and Piriven students with vouchers to purchase shoes

October 22, 2025   03:29 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to provide vouchers to purchase a pair of shoes to selected schoolchildren, Piriven students and Seela Mathas for the year 2026.

The proposal has been presented  under the welfare programme of the Ministry of Education.

Accordingly, the vouchers will be prepared by the Ministry of Education to be securely printed with a QR code number that can be scanned through a mobile phone software.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Prime Minister in her capacity as the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Professional Education.

Following students will be given the vouchers under the program:

  • 644,000 of students who are in the schools less than 250 students across the island. 
  • 53,093 of students who are in the estate schools that have 251-500 students. 
  • 2,300 students in 30 schools for special needs. 
  • 30,000 selected lay / clergy students from Piriven
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year (English)

Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year (English)

21 Ruhuna Uni. students arrested and remanded after violent clash injures six (English)

21 Ruhuna Uni. students arrested and remanded after violent clash injures six (English)

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)