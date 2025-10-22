Govt to provide schoolchildren and Piriven students with vouchers to purchase shoes

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to provide vouchers to purchase a pair of shoes to selected schoolchildren, Piriven students and Seela Mathas for the year 2026.

The proposal has been presented under the welfare programme of the Ministry of Education.

Accordingly, the vouchers will be prepared by the Ministry of Education to be securely printed with a QR code number that can be scanned through a mobile phone software.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Prime Minister in her capacity as the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Professional Education.

Following students will be given the vouchers under the program: