Five train journeys including Colombo-Badulla night mail cancelled

Another five train journeys, including the two night mail trains scheduled to run today (22) from Colombo Fort to Badulla and from Badulla to Colombo Fort, have been cancelled, the Department of Railways stated.

The Railway Department noted that train services along the main line will continue to be restricted.

According to the department, ten train services between Kandy and Colombo Fort were cancelled this morning.

Train operations between Kandy and Colombo have been affected for several days due a train derailment and owing to earth slips reported at several locations along the main line.

The department further stated that the train service between Colombo Fort and Badulla will operate only between Peradeniya and Badulla.