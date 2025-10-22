Sri Lanka to sign UN Convention against Cybercrimes

October 22, 2025   04:23 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to a proposal to sign the United Nations Convention against Cybercrimes (UNCC).

The UN Convention against Cyber Crimes was passed at the 55th main session of the General Assembly of the United Nation in December 2024 in a bid to prepare to find solutions for many critical cybercrimes.

Sri Lanka also possess the ability to prevent cybercrimes and fight against them, strengthen the cooperation, re – acquire the assets, protecting witnesses and victims and gain technological support and capacity building etc., by joining this new convention, according to the joint resolution president by the President in his office as the Minister of Digital Economy, the Minister of Justice and National Integration and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has granted approval to the proposal to sign the convention against cybercrimes.

