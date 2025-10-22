Corruption case against ex-Minister Wimal Weerawansa fixed for hearing

Corruption case against ex-Minister Wimal Weerawansa fixed for hearing

October 22, 2025   04:55 pm

The case filed by the Bribery Commission against former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, over the alleged illegal acquisition of assets and funds worth nearly Rs. 75 million during his tenure as a Cabinet Minister, has been fixed for hearing by the Colombo High Court.
 
The order was issued when the case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal on Wednesday (22).

Accordingly, the case has been fixed for hearing for December 18, 2025 and January 20, 2026.

When the case was taken up today, Additional Solicitor General Azad Navavi, who appeared on behalf of the Bribery Commission, stated before court that all the documents required to be provided to the defendant in this case had now been handed over.

President’s Counsel Anura Meddegoda, appearing for the defendant, stated that the relevant documents need to be examined and requested a date for that purpose.

Accordingly, the judge set a date for the hearing of the relevant case.

Weerawansa is accused of committing an offence under the Bribery Act by amassing assets and funds to the tune of nearly Rs. 75 million in excess of his legal income during his term as a Cabinet Minister between 2010 and 2015. The Bribery Commission had filed this case against former Minister Wimal Weerawansa during the previous ‘Good Governance’ government.

