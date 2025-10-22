Kelani Valley Line to be extended to Ratnapura?

The government has decided to conduct a feasibility study and prepare a detailed plan to extend the Kelani Valley Line up to Ratnapura.

Accordingly, a sum of Rs. 250 million has been allocated for the inauguration of the initial work pertaining to the extension of the Kelani Valley Line from Avissawella to Ratnapura with the objective of supplying efficient railway services and modification of public transport facilities.

It has been proposed to re-construct the railway track parallel to the previous track after conducting a feasibility study and extend the existing track to Ratnapura.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal by the Acting Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development for implementation of the relevant procurement process to select a consultation services institution for the purpose.