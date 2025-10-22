Indian capital Delhi air quality remains in very poor category

Indian capital Delhi air quality remains in very poor category

October 22, 2025   05:35 pm

Air quality in the Indian capital on Wednesday continued to remain in a very poor category, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

According to official data at 7 a.m. local time, Air Quality Index in Delhi’s RK Puram was recorded at 380, while Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar both stood at 355.

Wednesday was the second straight day for Delhi residents to wake to a thick haze. The past two days saw the residents setting off firecrackers as part of celebrations to observe Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, beyond a two-hour limit set by the Supreme Court.

Of the total 38 monitoring stations, 34 were in the red zone, indicating very poor to severe air quality.

Currently, authorities have imposed curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan Stage-II in Delhi-National Capital Region.

Industrial activities and vehicular traffic are significant contributors to air pollution in the city, along with rampant construction.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year (English)

Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year (English)

21 Ruhuna Uni. students arrested and remanded after violent clash injures six (English)

21 Ruhuna Uni. students arrested and remanded after violent clash injures six (English)

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)