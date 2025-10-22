A businessman who is accused of handling financial operations of a notorious criminal known as ‘Loku Patty’ has been remanded until October 24, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama when the individual was presented in court today.

The businessman from Gandara, was arrested on October 16 by the Cyber Fraud Investigation Unit of the Illegal Assets Investigation Division on suspicion of aiding and abetting the notorious criminal known as ‘Loku Patty’.

‘Loku Patty’, is currently in remand custody in connection with the murder of ‘Club Wasantha’.

During today’s hearing, the suspect Loku Patty’, who is currently in remand, was presented to court via Zoom.

Officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed court that the individual arrested, named Dinesh Kumara, is a businessman who is being held and investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Police also revealed that accounts containing over Rs. 330 million have been discovered under the suspect’s name, and he has failed to provide a clear explanation as to how those funds were acquired.

However, the Magistrate pointed out that the report submitted today did not clearly mention under which law the suspect was presented to court.

The Magistrate therefore ordered that the case be recalled on October 24.

Furthermore, the Magistrate instructed the CID to submit a detailed report to court on that date specifying the exact charges that will be filed against the suspect.