CCD submits report to court on Ishara Sewwandi

The Colombo Crimes Division today (22) submitted a report to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court regarding the ongoing investigations into Ishara Sewwandi, who has been identified as a key suspect in the murder of underworld gang leader Ganemulla Sanjeewa.

Ishara Sewwandi is currently in custody and being interrogated under a detention order.

Submitting the report to Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama, police stated that a 90-day detention order was obtained from the Ministry of Defence to question the suspect, as the investigations are still ongoing and not yet complete.

Police informed the court that the progress of the investigations will be reported promptly, Ada Derana reporter said.

Having considered the information presented, the Magistrate instructed police to regularly report the progress of the investigation. Court also informed police that the monitoring of the suspect would be handled by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Furthermore, police informed court that two more suspects, currently under detention for 90 days, are being questioned for allegedly assisting and supporting Ishara Sewwandi.

The Magistrate inquired whether these two individuals were also named as suspects in the Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder case. In response, police clarified that they have not been named as suspects in the murder itself, but are being questioned regarding their support to Sewwandi and their involvement in narcotics-related activities.

The Magistrate had then pointed out that court does not have the authority to issue orders concerning those two individuals under the current case file. He advised police to submit a separate B-report to present facts related to those individuals.

The Magistrate further noted that once such a proper report is submitted, court will take the necessary steps to issue relevant orders.