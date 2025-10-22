CID records statement from model Piumi Hansamali regarding ongoing probe

CID records statement from model Piumi Hansamali regarding ongoing probe

October 22, 2025   06:48 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recorded a statement from popular model and actress Piumi Hansamali, for approximately two hours.

This was in connection with an investigation related to a photograph found on the mobile phone of underworld figure ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’.

Reportedly, the photograph includes ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, Piumi Hansamali and several other well-known Sri Lankan actresses.

It is also reported that several phone conversations between Padme and Piumi Hansamali were found on his mobile device.

Police stated that the other actresses seen in the photograph will also be summoned and questioned in the coming days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year (English)

Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year (English)

21 Ruhuna Uni. students arrested and remanded after violent clash injures six (English)

21 Ruhuna Uni. students arrested and remanded after violent clash injures six (English)

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)