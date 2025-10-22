CID records statement from model Piumi Hansamali regarding ongoing probe

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recorded a statement from popular model and actress Piumi Hansamali, for approximately two hours.

This was in connection with an investigation related to a photograph found on the mobile phone of underworld figure ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’.

Reportedly, the photograph includes ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, Piumi Hansamali and several other well-known Sri Lankan actresses.

It is also reported that several phone conversations between Padme and Piumi Hansamali were found on his mobile device.

Police stated that the other actresses seen in the photograph will also be summoned and questioned in the coming days.