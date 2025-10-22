Kandy-Colombo train services to resume after several days

Several train journeys along the main line, which were temporarily suspended due to a train derailment and adverse weather conditions, will resume operations starting tomorrow (23), the Department of Railways has announced.

Accordingly, several trains operating between Kandy and Colombo Fort and from Colombo Fort to Kandy will function from 4:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Accordingly, following trains will be in operation tomorrow morning:

4:30 a.m. – from Kandy to Colombo Fort

5:00 a.m. – from Kandy to Colombo Fort

6:15 a.m. – from Kandy to Colombo Fort

5:55 a.m. – from Colombo Fort to Badulla

Additionally, two trains from Kandy to Badulla will run at 11:15 a.m. and 12:35 p.m.

However, the train that departs Colombo Fort to Kandy daily at 7:00 a.m. will not operate tomorrow (23), the Department of Railways stated.