The assassination of the Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, Lasantha Wickramasekara earlier today (22) has once again sparked public discourse about underworld criminal activities.

Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara was assassinated today at around 10:20 a.m. inside his office at the council premises.

One of two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle entered the office under the pretext of getting a document signed and then opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The Chairman, who sustained critical injuries, succumbed to his wounds while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at the Matara General Hospital.

The reason for the renewed attention regarding underworld activities is that Lasantha Wickramasekara had been arrested as a key suspect in the murder of an underworld figure named “Sunshine Sudda”.

Police stated that six court cases were pending against him and that he had been serving a suspended sentence.

It has also been revealed that Wickramasekara had a close relationship with Nandun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias “Harak Kata”, who is currently imprisoned and known to be a major drug trafficker.

Investigations have further revealed that he also had close ties with “Midigama Chuti” and “Midigama Ruwan”, two members of Harak Kata’s gang.

Later, Midigama Ruwan had separated from the group, and according to police, he had leveled death threats to Wickramasekara following that split.

While in prison, Midigama Ruwan had posted a message on Facebook that read:

“Honourable Chairman, don’t forget the white clothes now — we were all in the same gang when you wore black. If you lie and try to frame one of my boys with some drama, I won’t hesitate twice to pull the white cloth off your head. Also, don’t go around telling people I’m going to hit you. As a matter of principle, I don’t kill bulls.”

In response to these threats, on August 29, Lasantha Wickramasekara had directed a letter to the Inspector General of Police requesting appropriate measures for his personal safety.

In the letter, he stated that he had received death threats from various parties:

“I believe there is a plot to assassinate me either while I attend court or leave the council premises. Several major underworld gangs have threatened me, and I have received reliable information that they plan to kill me. A Facebook post by a person named Ruwan Jayasekara, also known as Midigama Ruwan, has threatened my life through social media. Due to the severity of these threats and their rapid escalation, I respectfully request that prompt actions be taken to ensure my safety.”

However, police at the time had claimed that there was no immediate threat to his life.

Yet, police investigations have since revealed that the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman had been hiding at various locations, only appearing at the council for official meetings.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that Wickramasekara was accused in the shooting incident at the residence of Attorney Tharaka Nanayakkara, a member of the National People’s Power (NPP) representing the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, which occurred on July 16.

A lengthy police investigation indicated that the attack may have been orchestrated by Midigama Ruwan’s group in an attempt to frame Wickramasekara.

Accordingly, police suspect that Wickramasekara may have been assassinated by members affiliated with Midigama Ruwan.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by four special teams under the direct supervision of Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Southern Province, Kithsiri Jayalath.

Notably, Lasantha Wickramasekara had contested the last local government election from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party and was appointed Chairman of the council following a period of internal disputes between two factions.