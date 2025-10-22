Over 100,000 tourists arrive in October

The number of tourists who arrived in the country in the first 20 days of October stood at 103,491, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has announced.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 29,460 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 28.5%. Furthermore, 8,529 persons from the United Kingdom, 8,063 from China, 6,305 from Germany and 5,469 Russian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of October.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,828,985 with the release of the latest figures for October. Among them, 404,752 individuals are from India, 170,422 from the UK, 127,613 from Russia, 113,293 from Germany and 109,653 are from China, the SLTDA noted.

A total of 158,971 foreign nationals visited the country in September which was an increase of 30.2% in comparison to data from September 2024.