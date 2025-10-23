Heavy showers above 75mm expected in several areas today

October 23, 2025   05:40 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 1.00 p.m.

Strong winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Western, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The  general  public  is  kindly  requested  to  take  adequate  precautions  to  minimize  damages  caused  by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

