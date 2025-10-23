Fallen tree in Katugoda disrupts rail services along Coastal Line

October 23, 2025   06:28 am

Train operations along the coastal line have been disrupted due to a fallen tree between Katugoda and Galle, the Department of Railways stated.

The Department noted that the ‘Sagarika train’, which runs from Beliatta to Colombo, had to be halted due to the incident.

Meanwhile, train services along the main line, which had been suspended since October 19, resumed early this morning (23).

The Railway Department further confirmed that two trains one from Kandy to Polgahawela and another from Kandy to Colombo Fort, commenced operations this morning.

