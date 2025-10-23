Man dies after being hit by train in Wellawatte

Man dies after being hit by train in Wellawatte

October 23, 2025   06:58 am

An individual has died after being hit by a train traveling from Panadura to Puttalam, near the Wellawatte Railway Station, last evening (22).

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.

At the time of the incident, the deceased was wearing black trousers and a white and light-blue short-sleeved shirt, and is believed to be around 60 years old, police stated.

The body of the man has been placed at the morgue of the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

Wellawatte Police are conducting further investigations.

