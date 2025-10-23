Rail services between Kandy and Colombo resume after disruption due to bad weather

Rail services between Kandy and Colombo that were disrupted since Sunday (19) owing to landslides and a train derailment have resumed this morning (23).

Due to heavy rains, the railway line between Rambukkana and Peradeniya experienced landslides and soil erosion at several locations, particularly between Kadigamuwa and Balana stations.

This resulted in the cancellation of several train journeys.

All passenger train services were canceled yesterday as well (22).

However, the Railway Department has announced that train services resumed this morning.