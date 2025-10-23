One in every four people over the age of 25 may experience stroke - health experts

One in every four people over the age of 25 may experience a stroke during their lifetime, health authorities say.

Dr. Surangi Somaratna, Specialist Neurologist at the Kalutara Teaching Hospital stated that about 30% of stroke patients are between the ages of 20 and 60.

Speaking at a media briefing held in view of upcoming World Stroke Day on October 29, Neurologist Dr. Surangi Somaratna detailed several measures that should be taken to control the occurrence of a stroke.

Around 50% of stroke cases, hypertension had been identified as a risk factor.

As a measure to prevent and reduce strokes, those who have hypertension should ensure that they take their medicines on time and have their health checks on time and as required by health professionals, while those who do not have hypertension should identify hypertension as a risk factor and take the necessary precautions.

With regard to risk factors that can lead to strokes, health authorities have noted that vigilance, awareness and healthy lifestyles are key to preventing and reducing strokes.