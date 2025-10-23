One in every four people over the age of 25 may experience stroke - health experts

One in every four people over the age of 25 may experience stroke - health experts

October 23, 2025   08:26 am

One in every four people over the age of 25 may experience a stroke during their lifetime, health authorities say.

Dr. Surangi Somaratna, Specialist Neurologist at the Kalutara Teaching Hospital stated that about 30% of stroke patients are between the ages of 20 and 60.

Speaking at a media briefing held in view of upcoming World Stroke Day on October 29, Neurologist Dr. Surangi Somaratna detailed several measures that should be taken to control the occurrence of a stroke.

Around 50% of stroke cases, hypertension had been identified as a risk factor.

As a measure to prevent and reduce strokes, those who have hypertension should ensure that they take their medicines on time and have their health checks on time and as required by health professionals, while those who do not have hypertension should identify hypertension as a risk factor and take the necessary precautions.

With regard to risk factors that can lead to strokes, health authorities have noted that vigilance, awareness and healthy lifestyles are key to preventing and reducing strokes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Attorney General clears draft bill to amend to Strategic Development Project Act (English)

Attorney General clears draft bill to amend to Strategic Development Project Act (English)

Attorney General clears draft bill to amend to Strategic Development Project Act (English)

Government to hold 'Sri Lankan Day' in Dec. to bring all communities together (English)

Government to hold 'Sri Lankan Day' in Dec. to bring all communities together (English)

Over 10,000 affected by adverse weather; Heavy showers expected to continue till Saturday (English)

Over 10,000 affected by adverse weather; Heavy showers expected to continue till Saturday (English)

Concerns raised over security of public representatives after Weligama PS chairman's murder (English)

Concerns raised over security of public representatives after Weligama PS chairman's murder (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year (English)

Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year (English)