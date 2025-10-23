Two killed in separate road accidents in Bandaragama and Polonnaruwa

Two killed in separate road accidents in Bandaragama and Polonnaruwa

October 23, 2025   09:29 am

A 17-year-old school student was killed in a fatal road accident in Bandaragama last evening (22).

The accident occurred when a motorcycle attempting to enter the main road from a by-road near the Kotalawala Junction on the Panadura–Horana Road collided with a bus travelling towards Horana, within the Bandaragama Police Division.

The injured motorcyclist was initially admitted to the Bandaragama Hospital and later transferred to the Horana Hospital for further treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. 

The deceased has been identified as a 17-year-old school student from Yatiyana, Bandaragama.

The body has been placed at the Horana Hospital morgue, while the Bandaragama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

Meanwhile, another fatal road accident occurred yesterday (22) evening near the 2nd-kilometre post on the Hatamuna Junction– Hingurakgoda Road, within the Polonnaruwa Police Division. 

A motorcycle heading towards Hatamuna Junction had collided head-on with another motorcycle that travelled from the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, the pillion rider, and the female rider of the other motorcycle sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Polonnaruwa Hospital. 

The female rider later succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased has been identified as a 59-year-old resident of Athumalpitiya, Polonnaruwa. 

The body of the deceased has been placed at the Polonnaruwa Hospital morgue while further investigations are being carried out by the Polonnaruwa Police. 

