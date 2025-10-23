MPs, staff to be subjected to special inspection ahead Budget speech

A special security inspection will be conducted at the Parliament complex over three days in November ahead of the 2026 Budget speech, the Speaker of House, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne informed Parliament today (23).

Accordingly, the inspection is scheduled to take place on November 4, 6, and 7.

The Speaker also announced that the entire Parliament building, including the Members’ lounge and wardrobes, will be subjected to this security inspection.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to deliver the 2026 Budget speech on November 7.