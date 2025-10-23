20 new self-check-in kiosks installed at BIA

October 23, 2025   10:29 am

Another 20 self-service check-in kiosks have been installed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to improve efficiency and passenger experience at the airport.

Passenger traffic at the BIA grew 16% to five million in the first half of 2025, with total traffic forecast to reach 14 million by 2027.

Accordingly, 20 new self-service kiosks to complement the existing eight, along with a self-bag drop facility, have been added at the BIA.

The self-service kiosks aim to minimize waiting times during peak periods, allowing passengers to seamlessly navigate through the check-in process and swiftly proceed to the emigration counters.

Accordingly, passengers will be able to independently complete the entire check-in process, including flight check-in, seat selection, and the printing of boarding passes and bag tags. Following this, they can effortlessly drop off their luggage at the self-bag-drop facility, proceeding directly to the boarding gates after emigration clearance.

Meanwhile, effective last week, passengers departing from Bandaranaike International Airport were permitted to check-in up to four hours prior to their scheduled departure time.

This measure has also been introduced to enhance the overall travel experience and ensure a smoother passenger flow at the BIA, according to airport authorities.

