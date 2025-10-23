Common curriculum proposed for all preschools from 2026

A common single curriculum framework will be implemented across all preschools island-wide from 2026, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has announced.

She made this announcement when the Parliamentary Subcommittee on Education Reforms, chaired by the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, convened in Parliament.

Responding to questions raised by Members of Parliament, the Prime Minister noted that the Early Childhood Curriculum Framework has now been finalized, and a training program for nearly 19,000 preschool teachers is scheduled to commence on November 25, 2025.

The Prime Minister further stated that teacher training sessions will be conducted in all provinces, ensuring the teaching process aligns with the new curriculum framework.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to strengthening the education system, Prime Minister Amarasuriya assured that no schools will be closed, highlighting that the current policy focuses on consolidation and development rather than reduction.

She added that these initiatives aim to achieve the qualitative development of education and ensure equal learning opportunities for all children.