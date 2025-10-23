Over 650 acres of government-held land in North and East released to previous owners

Around 672 acres of land controlled by the military in the North and East for several years have been released to its previous owners, Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd.) stated.

Confirming this in Parliament today (23), the Deputy Minister stated that the released lands include 86.24 acres of private lands and 586 acres of land that were used by the military.

The Deputy Minister also said that 34.58 acres of government lands have been released in the East Province alone.

The Deputy Minister stated that the release of lands followed the submission of relevant information to the National Security Council (NSC) and the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security.