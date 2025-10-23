3,000 families in 14 districts affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka

A total of 12,142 individuals from 3,036 families have been affected by the adverse weather conditions prevailing in the country, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Residents of 14 districts have been affected by heavy rains and gusty winds, the DMC noted.

Four deaths have also been attributed to weather-related incidents.

Around 480 houses have also been damaged owing to incessant rains in recent days.

Additionally, the DMC has urged the public to contact the 117 emergency hotline in the event of any disaster or weather-related emergency.