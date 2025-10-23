Wife of Backhoe Saman further remanded

Wife of Backhoe Saman further remanded

October 23, 2025   01:09 pm

The wife of underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman’, Shadhika Lakshani, who is currently in remand custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has been further remanded.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama ordered the suspect be remanded until October 31, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Magistrate also announced the decision regarding the suspect’s bail application will be announced on that date.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the submissions made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the financial attorneys representing the case.

The wife and child of underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman’ were taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department upon their arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on August 29.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Attorney General clears draft bill to amend to Strategic Development Project Act (English)

Attorney General clears draft bill to amend to Strategic Development Project Act (English)

Government to hold 'Sri Lankan Day' in Dec. to bring all communities together (English)

Government to hold 'Sri Lankan Day' in Dec. to bring all communities together (English)

Over 10,000 affected by adverse weather; Heavy showers expected to continue till Saturday (English)

Over 10,000 affected by adverse weather; Heavy showers expected to continue till Saturday (English)

Concerns raised over security of public representatives after Weligama PS chairman's murder (English)

Concerns raised over security of public representatives after Weligama PS chairman's murder (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)