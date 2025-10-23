Wife of Backhoe Saman further remanded

The wife of underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman’, Shadhika Lakshani, who is currently in remand custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has been further remanded.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama ordered the suspect be remanded until October 31, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Magistrate also announced the decision regarding the suspect’s bail application will be announced on that date.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the submissions made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the financial attorneys representing the case.

The wife and child of underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman’ were taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department upon their arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on August 29.