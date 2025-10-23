Over 800 persons on death row in Sri Lanka: Prison Spokesman

Over 800 persons on death row in Sri Lanka: Prison Spokesman

October 23, 2025   01:43 pm

A total of 826 individuals are on death row at present, Commissioner of Prisons and Media Spokesman Jagath Weerasinghe stated.

Addressing a ceremony held in Nawalapitiya, Commissioner Weerasinghe noted that among the 805, there are five school students who have been sentenced to death while 21 women are also on death row, at present.

Prison Media Spokesman Jagath Weerasinghe stated that large-scale drug traffickers should be sentenced to death.

He pointed out that drugs are destroying the future generations of the country.

The Commissioner said the southern region ranks number one for underworld activities.

Prisons Commissioner Jagath Weerasinghe further said, “I cannot understand how such an educated society has transformed into one where people kill for money. How did those who bring drugs into the country on such a large scale come to destroy this nation? The root cause of all these problems is the large-scale drug traffickers in this country. They must definitely be executed, because they are destroying an entire nation. Therefore, large-scale drug traffickers must be sentenced to death — there is nothing sinful about it.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Attorney General clears draft bill to amend to Strategic Development Project Act (English)

Attorney General clears draft bill to amend to Strategic Development Project Act (English)

Government to hold 'Sri Lankan Day' in Dec. to bring all communities together (English)

Government to hold 'Sri Lankan Day' in Dec. to bring all communities together (English)

Over 10,000 affected by adverse weather; Heavy showers expected to continue till Saturday (English)

Over 10,000 affected by adverse weather; Heavy showers expected to continue till Saturday (English)

Concerns raised over security of public representatives after Weligama PS chairman's murder (English)

Concerns raised over security of public representatives after Weligama PS chairman's murder (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)