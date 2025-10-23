Individuals involved in the assassination of the Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Lasantha Wickramasekara are expected to be arrested within the next two to three days, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated.

Speaking in Parliament today (23), Minister Ananda Wijepala noted that successful information has been received regarding the suspects involved in the assassination in Weligama.

The Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, Lasantha Wickramasekara was shot and killed yesterday (22) by an unidentified gunman.

A total of four teams have been deployed to investigate the incident and arrest the perpetrators.