Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

An ‘Amber’ weather advisory has been issued for strong winds and rough seas by the Department of Meteorology.

Accordingly, the advisory issued at 01.00 p.m. today (23), will be effective for the next 24 hours until 01.00 p.m. on Friday (24).

The Met. Department has warned that the sea areas in the east of Sri Lanka extending to the Bengal deep sea areas and the Arabian Sea areas will be rough or very rough at times with strong gusty winds up to 55-65 kmph.

Accordingly, fishing and naval communities have been urged to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, the Met. Department noted that the depression northeast of Sri Lanka is likely to move further towards the southeastern Arabian Sea within the next 24 hours.