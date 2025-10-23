Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

October 23, 2025   02:55 pm

An ‘Amber’ weather advisory has been issued for strong winds and rough seas by the Department of Meteorology.

Accordingly, the advisory issued at 01.00 p.m. today (23), will be effective for the next 24 hours until 01.00 p.m. on Friday (24).

The Met. Department has warned that the sea areas in the east of Sri Lanka extending to the Bengal deep sea areas and the Arabian Sea areas will be rough or very rough at times with strong gusty winds up to 55-65 kmph.

Accordingly, fishing and naval communities have been urged to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, the Met. Department noted that the depression northeast of Sri Lanka is likely to move further towards the southeastern Arabian Sea within the next 24 hours.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Attorney General clears draft bill to amend to Strategic Development Project Act (English)

Attorney General clears draft bill to amend to Strategic Development Project Act (English)

Government to hold 'Sri Lankan Day' in Dec. to bring all communities together (English)

Government to hold 'Sri Lankan Day' in Dec. to bring all communities together (English)

Over 10,000 affected by adverse weather; Heavy showers expected to continue till Saturday (English)

Over 10,000 affected by adverse weather; Heavy showers expected to continue till Saturday (English)

Concerns raised over security of public representatives after Weligama PS chairman's murder (English)

Concerns raised over security of public representatives after Weligama PS chairman's murder (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)