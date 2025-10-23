Gold prices in Sri Lanka drop by Rs. 10,000 today

The price of gold in Sri Lanka has declined by around Rs. 77,000 in comparison to last week , while today (23) alone, the price of gold has decreased by around Rs. 10,000.

Accordingly, today’s price of a 22-carat gold sovereign at the Colombo Pettah gold market has decreased to Rs. 302,300, from Rs. 379,200 recorded Friday (17).

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 410,000 on Friday, has dropped to Rs. 330,000 today, according to traders at the Pettah gold market.