Private company manager posing as Bribery Commission officer arrested

A Manager of a private company in Polonnaruwa has been arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer attached to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC). He is accused of creating a fake identity card identical to an official Bribery Commission ID to influence government officials in performing their duties.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, the CIABOC has urged the general public who has information regarding individuals falsely presenting official identity cards or using false documents in this manner be notified via its 1954 hotline.