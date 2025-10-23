Undertaking not to take Kehelbaddara Padme out of CID extended

The Court of Appeal has ordered today (23) the extension of the undertaking given not to take ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department, out of the CID until December 02.

This order was issued after a writ petition filed by the mother of Kehelbaddara Padme, seeking a court order to ensure the safety of her son while in custody, was taken up before the Court of Appeal.

This undertaking was extended with the agreement of Deputy Solicitor General Wasantha Perera, who appeared on behalf of the respondents.

The petition was heard today (23) before a bench of the Court of Appeal comprising the President of the Appeals Court, Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando.

The court ordered for the petition to be called on December 02 to confirm the facts of the relevant petition.

Representing the petitioner, President’s Counsel Anuja Premaratne, requested the court to extend the undertaking previously given by the respondents of the petition not to take Kehelbaddara Padme to any location outside the Criminal Investigation Department, where he is currently being detained.

The Deputy Solicitor General, appearing for the respondents, agreed to the request.

Accordingly, the bench ordered that the relevant undertaking be extended until the next court date.

The suspect’s mother in her petition stated that her son was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department and is currently being detained and questioned.

The petition had been filed requesting to ensure the safety of her son, who is detained in CID custody, and seeking an order be issued preventing him from being taken to any locations outside of the Criminal Investigation Department where he is currently being held.