National awards ceremony for excellence in agricultural research held under Presidents patronage

October 23, 2025   07:31 pm

The National Awards Ceremony for Excellence in Agricultural Research for the years 2023 and 2025 was held this afternoon (23) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), Colombo, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. 

Organized biennially by the Sri Lanka Council for Agricultural Research Policy (SLCARP), the awards aim to encourage and motivate agricultural researchers to achieve excellence in their respective fields, support their professional development and recognize their valuable contribution to the advancement of the national agricultural sector, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

This year’s ceremony honoured outstanding achievements in agricultural research under three main categories the cultivation of forest plantations, export-oriented agricultural crops and non-crop cultivation such as floriculture, livestock and fisheries and aquatic resources for both 2023 and 2025.

Addressing the event, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation K.D. Lalkantha emphasized that the country’s dependence on imports for essential food items and the resulting heavy financial burden on consumers, remains one of the key challenges facing the agricultural sector, the PMD said.

The Minister noted that researchers bear a vital responsibility to contribute scientifically toward identifying strategies for agricultural modernization, fostering young agri-entrepreneurs, enhancing value addition in agricultural products and promoting export-oriented agricultural development. The Minister further urged that the findings of such research be effectively communicated to policymakers and relevant stakeholders to ensure their practical implementation at ground level.

Minister Lalkantha also extended his appreciation to the Sri Lanka Council for Agricultural Research Policy for its dedicated role in advancing agricultural research in the country. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering an agricultural development model that ensures national food security, reduces import dependency, uplifts the livelihoods of farming communities and promotes environmentally sustainable practices, it added.

The event was also attended by Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure Samantha Viddyarathna, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Namal Karunaratne, Deputy Minister of Lands and Irrigation Aravinda Senarath Witharana and Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation D.P. Wickramasinghe, along with senior government officials, Chairman of SLCARP Prof. R.S. Dharmakeerthi, University Vice-Chancellors, researchers, academics and private sector representatives.

—PMD—

