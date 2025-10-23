Sri Lankas Lahiru Achintha wins gold at Asian Youth Games 2025

October 23, 2025   10:38 pm

Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Achintha delivered an outstanding performance at the Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain, securing the gold medal in the Boys’ 1500m event on Thursday.

He secured first place with a time of 3 minutes and 57.42 seconds, a personal best.

Luhiu Sha of China and Ho Chun Au of Hong Kong placed won silver and bronze in the event respectively. 

Meanwhile, in the Girls’ 1500m race, Sri Lanka’s Nethmi Gimhani also managed to secure a medal by claiming the bronze, after finishing with a time of 4 minutes and 52.32 seconds.

