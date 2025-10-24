Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

October 24, 2025   06:27 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, today (24), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm is likely at some places in these areas. 

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North Central provinces. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 1.00 p.m. 

Strong winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Western, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, the Met. Department added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

