Unidentified body found in sea area near Colombo Port

An unidentified body has been discovered in the sea near the jetty of the Colombo Port Adani Terminal by the Colombo Port Police following information received.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed, police said.

The deceased is believed to be a male approximately 5 feet tall with slightly grown hair.

According to police, the body is in a severely decomposed state and unrecognizable and that the deceased was wearing blue denim trousers at the time of death.

Following the Magistrate’s inquest, the body has been placed at the morgue of the Colombo National Hospital.