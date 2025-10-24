Skipper of boat that took Ishara Sewwandi to India arrested in Jaffna

The skipper and the boat that allegedly transported Ishara Sewwandi, a main suspect in the murder of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, to India have been taken into custody in Jaffna by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), according to police.

The boat, seized from the Aralithuduwa Beach in Jaffna, is reported to be a small vessel fitted with a 400-horsepower engine and owned by an individual identified as A. Anandan, who allegedly facilitated Ishara’s escape to India.

Following a lengthy interrogation of Anandan, by a team of officers led by the OIC of the CCD’s Organized Crime Investigation Unit, both the skipper and the vessel were located and taken into custody.