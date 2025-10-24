Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

October 24, 2025   09:42 am

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that all trade talks with Canada were terminated following what he called a fraudulent advertisement in which former President Ronald Reagan spoke negatively about tariffs.

“Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said earlier this week that the ad with anti-tariff messaging had caught Trump’s attention. The ad showed Reagan, a Republican, criticizing tariffs on foreign goods while saying they caused job losses and trade wars.

“I heard that the president heard our ad. I’m sure he wasn’t too happy,” Ford said on Tuesday.

Trump has used tariffs as leverage on many countries around the world.

His trade war has increased U.S. tariffs to their highest levels since the 1930s and he has regularly threatened more duties, sparking concerns among businesses and economists.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Thursday that Canada will not allow unfair U.S. access to its markets if talks on various trade deals with Washington fail.

Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum and autos earlier this year, prompting Ottawa to respond in kind. The two sides have been in talks for weeks on a potential deal for the steel and aluminum sectors.

Next year, the U.S., Canada and Mexico are due to review their 2020 continental free-trade agreement.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)

Sajith claims slain Weligama PS chairman had requested security due to threat to life (English)

Sajith claims slain Weligama PS chairman had requested security due to threat to life (English)

Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas (English)

Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas (English)

Sri Lanka's export earnings surge to nearly USD 13B in first 9 months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's export earnings surge to nearly USD 13B in first 9 months of 2025 (English)

TV Derana receives Presidential Award for outstanding contribution to environmental sustainability

TV Derana receives Presidential Award for outstanding contribution to environmental sustainability

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Attorney General clears draft bill to amend to Strategic Development Project Act (English)

Attorney General clears draft bill to amend to Strategic Development Project Act (English)