Seven remanded for operating pyramid scheme

October 24, 2025   09:57 am

Seven suspects have been remanded after being arrested yesterday (23) on charges of operating, promoting, and managing a pyramid scheme, according to police.

The suspects were remanded after being produced before court. 

The arrests were made following an investigation conducted by officers of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), based on information received by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), said police.

The suspects, aged between 40 and 64, are residents of Ratmalana, Pannipitiya, Galnewa, Hokandara, Peradeniya, and Colombo 04.

The FCID has launched further investigations into the incident.

