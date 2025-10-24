SLC to allocate Rs. 1.5 bln annually for school cricket development

October 24, 2025   11:06 am

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will allocate nearly Rs. 1.5 billion annually for the development and promotion of school cricket, according to Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage.

The Minister made this statement in Parliament today (24) in response to a question regarding SLC’s contribution to school cricket development.

He noted that the funds will be provided through the School Cricket Association under several sectors, including infrastructure development, provision of sports equipment, and organizing school-level competitions.

The Minister further stated that plans are underway to develop playing fields at several locations in consultation with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

