Four suspects further remanded for aiding escape of Ishara Sewwandi

October 24, 2025   12:01 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the further remand of two male suspects and two female suspects who were arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the escape of Ishara Sewwandi, a main suspect in the murder of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, until November 7.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the facts presented by officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and the defense counsel, said Ada Derana reporter.

Meanwhile, the alleged shooter, who is currently in remand custody on suspicion of involvement in the murder of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, was also ordered to be remanded until the same date.

The shooter, who is being held at Boossa Prison, and the other suspects were produced before the court via Zoom technology.

